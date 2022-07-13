TONIGHT: A few passing clouds with a couple of storms possible early. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 76. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms. If these storms occur early enough, they may prevent us from reaching 100 degrees. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 99. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 74. High: 101. Winds: E 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and hot. Low: 75. High: 102. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 76. High: 100. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of showers late. Low: 77. High: 97. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 77. High: 97. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with a rain chance south. Low: 76. High: 98. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and trending warmer. Low: 77. High: 100. Winds: S 15 MPH.