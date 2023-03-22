TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy. Low: 67. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms late in the evening to our West. Chance of rain: 20% (Night). High: 83. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds and some hail possible. Chance of rain: 80%. Low: 70. High: 76. Winds: SW 15-20 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and around a degree warmer. Low: 50. High: 77. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers around. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 52. High: 75. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Showers early followed by mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 55. High: 71. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 48. High: 68. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 47. High: 70. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.