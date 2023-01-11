TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with a slim chance of a shower in our SE counties and cities. The cold front will arrive after midnight. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 49. Winds: W 15-20 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies and cooler. High: 59. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine with cool temperatures. Low: 35. High: 57. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and beginning to trend warmer. Low: 33. High: 62. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with with warmer temperatures and moisture. Showers will be a possibility late Sunday Night. Low: 45. High: 68. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers around. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 60. High: 75. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warm again. Low: 53. High: 74. Winds: E 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 55. High: 70. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.