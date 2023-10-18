TONIGHT: A few clouds around daybreak. Low: 59. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Sky conditions will become warm and sunny in the afternoon. A front will move through which will give is dry conditions. High: 83. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 55. High: 85. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and a couple of degrees warmer. Low: 56. High: 87. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Low: 62. High: 86. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warm. Low: 62. High: 85. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with rain chances increasing late in the day on Tuesday. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 64. High: 83. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with decent rain and storm chances. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 67. High: 82. Winds: S 15 MPH.