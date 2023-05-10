TONIGHT: A few showers and thunderstorms around through early Thursday morning. Rain will taper off after 2 AM. Chance of rain: 80%. Low: 68. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few scattered showers and thunderstorms. The rain coverage will be lower than what we saw Wednesday. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 84. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will remain in the middle 80s for daytime highs. Prepare for humidity. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 72. High: 86. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms around. Rain coverage will be higher to west of Tyler/Longview. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 72. High: 85. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms. Conditions will remain warm and humid. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 69. High: 86. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with another showers and thunderstorms around. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 68. High: 84. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 65. High: 81. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 66. High: 83. Winds: NE 10 MPH.