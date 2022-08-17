TONIGHT: A few storms will be a possibility early. We should see a break in rain chances through daybreak with additional development to the north. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 75. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout the day. Rain chances will decrease our temperatures significantly. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 87. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm possible. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. High: 94. Winds: E 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 95. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 76. High: 92. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a much better rain chance across the area. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 75. High: 87. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: