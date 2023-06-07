TONIGHT: Storms will end early then we’ll see decreasing clouds. Low: 68. Winds: W 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon and evening. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 92. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few storms in the afternoon and evening. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 69. High: 93. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms. It won’t rain all day but we will have rain in the area. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 70. High: 92. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 71. High: 93. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 71. High: 93. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 72. High: 94. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and very warm. Low: 73. High: 96. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.