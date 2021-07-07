Wednesday Evening Forecast: Additional storms Thursday & trending warmer

The rain today has not been widespread, but where the rain has fallen it has been heavy. These storms will end later this evening (by 10 PM). Below is a look at the radar.

The rain chances are isolated after Thursday. However, they will increase late weekend with an approaching cold front. The front will not bring in lower humidity but will drop temperatures to the 80s for early next week.

THIS EVENING: Scattered t-storms ending as skies become partly cloudy to mostly clear. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: South, SW 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: More areas of fog into Thursday morning. Mostly clear. Lows: lower 70s. Wind: SW 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Clouds increase with a 30% to 40% chance of storms in the afternoon. Most rain will be south of HWY 79. Highs: upper 80s to lower 90s. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: A 20% chance of rain with a partly cloudy sky. Warmer. Low: 73. High: 92. Wind: South 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Isolated showers possible (20%). Still humid and warm. Low: 74. High: 93. Wind: South 10 mph. The heat index will make it feel like 100° or higher.

SUNDAY: Increasing rain and storms with a cold front, a 40% chance. Low: 75. High: 87. Wind: SW 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and a few storms through early afternoon, a 30% chance. Low: 71. High: 88. Wind: NW 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain and storms. More humid. Low: 72. High: 92. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Heating up and trending warmer toward mid-July. Low: 74. High: 93. Wind: South 10 mph.

Take a moment to download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.