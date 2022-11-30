THIS EVENING: Mostly clear with temperatures dropping from the low-50s into the upper-30s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the low-to-mid-30s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper-50s to low-60s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a 10% chance of rain at night. Low: 49. High: 69. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain. Low: 59. High: 66. Wind: N 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 53. High: 67. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 60. High: 73. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 63. High: 74. Wind: SW 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 54. High: 64. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.