TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and relatively mild conditions. Low: 62. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. High: 91. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 65. High: 92. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 69. High: 93. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with more humidity. Low: 71. High: 94. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 72. High: 94. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: More sunshine around and hot. Low: 72. High: 92. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 71. High: 94. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.