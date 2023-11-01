ANOTHER FREEZE WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR PARTS OF EAST TEXAS TONIGHT. SOME SAW THEIR FIRST FREEZE LAST NIGHT WHILE OTHERS DIDN’T. OUR FIRST COLD SNAP OF THE YEAR WILL WRAP UP BY THE END OF THE WORK WEEK.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. A light freeze is possible. Low: 34. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 62. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 41. High: 71. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 50. High: 75. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 58. High: 79. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly warmer. Low: 62. High: 81. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and fairly warm. Low: 60. High: 79. Winds: S 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny as a front rolls through. Low: 59. High: 78. Winds: W 10-15 MPH.