TONIGHT: Isolated thunderstorms will be possible prior to midnight. Some strong storms are possible along I-30 around Daybreak tomorrow. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 72. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few storms possible in the morning (especially North). A few isolated storms in Deep East Texas in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 85. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 68. High: 87. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a chance of an afternoon storm. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 68. High: 91. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a chance of an afternoon storm. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 70. High: 93. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Warmer with fewer clouds. Low: 72. High: 95. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 73. High: 96. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and hot. Low: 74. High: 96. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.