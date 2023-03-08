TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower or two possible. Low: 63. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with temperatures trending warmer in the afternoon. We’ll see an increase in storm chances from NW to SE throughout the evening. Chance of rain: 40%-80%. High: 81. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with rain chances diminishing by daybreak. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 58. High: 69. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with warmer temperatures in the afternoon. Low: 54. High: 78. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or two in the evening. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 64. High: 74. Winds: W 15-20 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cooler after a front moves through. Low: 47. High: 63. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a little warmer. Low: 44. High: 65. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 48. High: 70. Winds: SE 10 MPH.