TONIGHT: Passing clouds throughout the night. Low: 57. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies, warm, and trending warmer. High: 76. Winds: N 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain chances returning. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 56. High: 63. Winds: E 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or two as temperatures will trend warmer. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 55. High: 75. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with an isolated shower with afternoon high temperatures making a push for 80 degrees. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 62. High: 80. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with morning shower and thunderstorm chances. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 59. High: 73. Winds: W 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 47. High: 76. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a little warmer. Rain chances will return Wednesday evening. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 55. High: 78. Winds: S 15 MPH.