A HARD FREEZE WARNING IS OUT FOR ALL OF EAST EXAS THROUGH 9 AM SATURDAY

TONIGHT: Passing clouds and cool. Low: 40. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few flurries are possible but no accumulation and no road hazards are expected. The arctic front will move into our northern areas tomorrow morning and arrive for Deep East Texas in the afternoon. Chance of snow: 10%. High: 48. Winds: W 20-25 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and very cold throughout the day. Wind chills will range from 0 to 10 below zero in the morning. Low: 11. High: 25. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 18. High: 34. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Mostly sunny skies and chilly. Low: 20. High: 41. Winds: W 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 27. High: 48. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with afternoon temps back into the 50s. Low: 29. High: 50. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and much warmer. Low: 40. High: 57. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.