TONIGHT: Mostly clear and breezy. Low: 78. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot with a slim chance of a shower in Deep East Texas. High: 103. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm in the afternoon. Due to a lack of rain, we still expect our temperatures around 100 in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 78. High: 100. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with some scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area. The clouds and rain should keep our temperatures from reaching 100 hundred degrees. Low: 76. High: 97. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. There’s an additional chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 77. High: 98. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm or two in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 76. High: 99. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 99. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 100. WInds: S 10 MPH.