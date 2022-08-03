TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and muggy. Low: 79. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 102. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms and not as warm. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 78. High: 97. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of showers and thunderstorms around. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 76. High: 98. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of showers around. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 75. High: 99. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of showers and thunderstorms around. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 78. High: 99. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a couple of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 78. High: 98. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Low: 77. High: 97. Winds: S 10 MPH.