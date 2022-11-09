TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and muggy conditions through the overnight. Low: 65. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies and a little warmer. High: 80. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and a storm or two in the early morning hours as the front moves through. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 58. High: 61. Winds: N 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and much cooler. Low: 41. High: 55. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and remaining cool. Low: 35. High: 56. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of showers and storms as an additional boundary moves through. Low: 38. High: 53. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 38. High: 53. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers early. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 41. High: 54. Winds: N 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Low: 37. High: 55. Winds: N 10 MPH.