THIS EVENING: Mainly clear and cool. Temperatures to the 60s and 50s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Some clouds return around daybreak. Still cool. Official lows: lower to middle 50s from east to west, but rising to middle and upper 50s by 7 AM. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Clouds returning and increasing Gulf moisture. A partly to a mostly sunny afternoon. High: 83. Wind: South 10-15 mph, wind gusts to 25 mph.

FRIDAY: More humid and breezy. Mostly to partly cloudy. Low: 65. High: 86. Wind: South 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY: More clouds and a 30% chance of rain and storms, especially in the late afternoon and evening. Low: 68. High: 87. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: More showers and storms possible, a 30% chance. Low: 64. High: 86. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY: Storms appear more likely, a 40% chance. There will be a risk of severe weather. Low: 69. High: 85. Wind: South 15 mph.

TUESDAY: A few showers or storms possible. Mostly cloudy and humid. Low: 69. High: 84. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More t-storms possible, a 30% chance. Low: 71. High: 85. Wind: South 10 mph.

