THIS EVENING: Partly cloudy to mostly clear with clearing clouds through the evening. Temperatures to the 50s. Wind: NW 10-20 mph, to NW 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear but clouds move in toward morning across northern areas. Lows: lower 40s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Morning clouds, especially north of I-20. A brief shower possible through 11 AM for areas near I-30, chances at 10%. Sunshine in the afternoon and cooler. High: 67. Wind: NW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: More sun at times, then clouds increase by afternoon and evening. Low: 43. High: 76. Wind: SE 10 mph. Friday night, a 20% chance of a brief shower.

SATURDAY: Morning clouds and returning back to sunshine. Brief morning shower, a 20% chance. Low: 54. High: 77. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and much warmer. Low: 57. High: 80. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Breezy and more humid. A 30% chance of rain and storms in the evening and overnight. Some storms could turn severe. Low: 60. High: 79. Wind: South 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning storms, a 30% chance. Sunshine by the afternoon. Low: 65. High: 76. Wind: WSW 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Decreasing clouds and breezy. Low: 58. High: 74. Wind: North 15 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.