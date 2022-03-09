THIS EVENING: Passing clouds and cool. Temperatures to the 40s. Wind: East, SE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear and cold. Lows: middle to lower 30s. Patchy frost and a light freeze. Wind: SE 5 mph.

THURSDAY: More sunshine and warmer. High: 70. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Cold front arrives before daybreak. Clouds increase through the day with rain likely by the afternoon and evening. Low: 43. High: 50 (near 60 in east/southeast areas), but all temperatures fall in the afternoon and evening. Rain could mix with light snow in the late afternoon and evening for areas north of I-20. Wintry weather impacts are highly unlikely. Precipitation chance at 40%. Wind: NW 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Colder day. Clouds clearing by midday. Low: 27. High: 52. Wind: North 10 mph.

*Set your clocks ahead one hour at 2 AM Sunday.*

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny and breezy. Low: 34. High: 68. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy sky, breezy and warmer. A 20% chance of t-storms. Low: 52. High: 73. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: A cold front moves in, but a big cooldown not expcted. Low: 46. High: 70. Wind: North 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny and warmer. Low: 50. High: 75. Wind: South 10 mph.

