TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds today. Low: 30. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and remaining chilly. High: 53. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 31. High: 61. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain chances increasing in the evening. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 42. High: 62. Winds: S 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain tapering off in the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and remaining mild. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 55. High: 63. Winds: W 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with an isolated shower late. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 37. High: 50. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with another storm moving into the area. Rain could be heavy at times. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 41. High: 52. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with decent rain chances. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 46. High: 51. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.