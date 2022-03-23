THIS EVENING: Mainly clear and cool. Temperatures to the 50s and 40s. Wind: NW 10 to West/SW 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clear and colder. Lows: lower to middle 30s. Wind: SW to North 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 68. Wind: WNW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Low: 41. High: 75. Wind: NW 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny and breezy. Low: 47. High: 79. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Stronger breeze and a few high clouds. Very warm with low humidity. Low: 52. High: 80. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and windy. Increasing Gulf moisture. Low: 58. High: 82. Wind: South 15-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, muggy, and windy. A 20% chance of rain during the day. Low: 63. High: 80. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT into WEDNESDAY MORNING: Storms appear possible, chances at 30%. A few could be severe. Lows: upper 50s to lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Morning storms, a 30% chance. Then mostly cloudy and breezy. High: 75. Wind: SW 15 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.