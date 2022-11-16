TONIGHT: A few clouds and remaining chilly. Low: 33. Winds: N 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. High: 56. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cool with another front on the way. Low: 34. High: 57. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and colder. Low: 33. High: 50. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Low: 32. High: 54. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cool. Low: 37. High: 52. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with the chance of a shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 44. High: 58. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 48. High: 60. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.