Wednesday Evening Forecast: Clear skies result in a chilly night

THIS EVENING: Mostly clear and breezy skies with temperatures falling into the 50s and 40s by 6 PM.
TONIGHT: Clear & Cold with a frost likely. Low: 33. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and chilly. High: 54. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 37. High: 61. Winds: S 10 MPH.
SATURDAY: Spotty showers with rain possible in the morning. Especially further to the East. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 52. High: 68. Winds: SW 15 MPH.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 45. High: 58. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 36. High: 61. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Low: 40. High: 63. Winds: S 10 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: A chance of showers and thunderstorms with partly cloudy skies. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 51. High: 66. Winds: S 15 MPH.