Wednesday Evening Forecast: Clouds clearing on Thursday, a few dry days

THIS EVENING: Patchy drizzle. Otherwise, cloudy and cool. Temperatures to the lower 60s and 50s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Cool with some decreasing clouds. Lows: lower to middle 50s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Decreasing clouds and sunshine returning into the afternoon. High: 72. Wind: NE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Chilly morning with some low temperatures in the upper 40s. Mostly sunny. Warmer afternoon. High: 79. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning clouds and then partly cloudy for the afternoon. Increasing humidity. Low: 60. High: 83. Wind: South 15 mph.

SUNDAY: More clouds. A 30% chance of scattered afternoon and evening storms. Low: 66. High: 82. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy with more scattered storms, a 40% chance. Low: 67. High: 80. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Storms likely at times, chances at 40%. Low: 68. High: 79. Wind: SE 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Rain chances continue at a 40% probability. Low: 65. High: 74. Wind: SE 10 mph.