THIS EVENING: Increasing clouds. Due to the air remaining very dry near the ground, any chance of wintry precipitation will be near zero. A sprinkle or flurry possible near I-30, best chances closer to the Red River. Temperatures to the lower 40s and 30s. Wind: East 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Frost possible in southern areas. Lows: middle to lower 30s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Clouds increase more in the evening and night with our next cold front. Slightly warmer during the day. Highs: lower to middle 50s. Wind: SE, turning North 5 mph. Overnight, a 20% chance of rain.

FRIDAY: Clouds clearing by midday. Sunshine and brisk. Low: 36. High: 50. Wind: NW 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine. A cool start, milder afternoon. Low: 30. High: 60. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Breezy, sunny, & warmer. Low: 40. High: 66. Wind: SW 15 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds increase with a 40% chance of rain and isolated t-storms. Low: 44. High: 62. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Muggy with mostly cloudy skies. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 53. High: 68. Wind: South 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Storms appear likely, chances at 40%. Turning colder in the afternoon and evening. Low: 58. High: 64. Wind: South, turning NW 20 mph. Behind this front, temperatures take a big tumble. Any leftover moisture with the colder air may result in wintry precipitation. Stay tuned for updates.

