Wednesday Evening Forecast: Clouds return Thursday, hotter by weekend

Another wonderful morning on Wednesday with lows in the upper 60s to mainly lower 70s. We have one more mild start on Thursday morning, and then warmer days will move in.

A disturbance crossing out of the Rocky Mountains will move east on Thursday & Friday, leading to more clouds and isolated shower chances in the afternoon. For the weekend, hotter temperatures move in.

THIS EVENING: Hazy sky and mostly clear. Temperatures to the 70s. Wind: East 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and cooler. Lows: upper 60s to lower 70s. Wind: East, SE 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunshine to partly cloudy sky. Heating up in the afternoon. High: 91. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. In the afternoon and evening, a 10% chance of rain for northern areas.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and increasing humidity. A 10% chance of rain for the afternoon. Low: 73. High: 93. Wind: South 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Clouds and sunshine. Hotter and more humid. Low: 75. High: 95. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Breezy & partly cloudy. Very muggy. A 20% chance of rain in the afternoon. Low: 77. High: 97. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds and sunshine. Very hot. Low: 78. High: 98. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: More sun and hot. Low: 78. High: 98. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Nearing 100 degrees with more sunshine. Low: 79. High: 99. Wind: South 10 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.