A cold front moving across North Texas will bring changes to East Texas starting Thursday morning.

TONIGHT: Increasing Cloudiness. Low 66. Wind S 5-10.

THURSDAY: 90% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. High 72. Wind S 5-15, shifting N After Noon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Showers, Thunderstorms Possible. Low 51. Wind NE 10-15. Rainfall 1 to 2 Inches Possible.

FRIDAY: Cloudy. 30% Mainly Morning Showers. High 58. Wind NE 10-15.

FRIDAY NIGHT: 30% Chance of Showers. Low 48. Wind NE 10.

SATURDAY(VETERANS’ DAY): Mostly Cloudy. 20% Chance of Showers. High 60.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Low 47. High 64.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Low 47. High 63. 20% Chance of Showers Night.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. 20% Chance of Showers. Low 47. High 63.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Low 49. High 66.

