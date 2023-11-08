A cold front moving across North Texas will bring changes to East Texas starting Thursday morning.
TONIGHT: Increasing Cloudiness. Low 66. Wind S 5-10.
THURSDAY: 90% Chance of Showers & Thunderstorms. High 72. Wind S 5-15, shifting N After Noon.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Showers, Thunderstorms Possible. Low 51. Wind NE 10-15. Rainfall 1 to 2 Inches Possible.
FRIDAY: Cloudy. 30% Mainly Morning Showers. High 58. Wind NE 10-15.
FRIDAY NIGHT: 30% Chance of Showers. Low 48. Wind NE 10.
SATURDAY(VETERANS’ DAY): Mostly Cloudy. 20% Chance of Showers. High 60.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Low 47. High 64.
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Low 47. High 63. 20% Chance of Showers Night.
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. 20% Chance of Showers. Low 47. High 63.
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Low 49. High 66.
A cold front moving across North Texas will bring changes to East Texas starting Thursday morning.