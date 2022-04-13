THIS EVENING: Storms clear Deep East Texas by 8 PM. Clearing clouds. Temperatures to the 60s and 50s.

OVERNIGHT: Clear sky and colder. Lows: middle to upper 40s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and less humid. High: 78. Wind: East-SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Warmer. Low: 54. High: 81. Wind: South 10 mph. In the late afternoon and evening, a 20% chance of rain.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and more humid. A 30% chance of rain or a few storms. Low: 67. High: 84. Wind: South 15 mph.

SUNDAY: A 30% chance of t-storms through early evening. Mostly cloudy and very warm. Cold front by evening. Low: 66. High: 79. Wind: Southwest, turning North 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 57. High: 75. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 57. High: 78. Wind: SE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered t-storms possible, a 30% chance. Low: 68. High: 80. Wind: SW 15 mph.

Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.