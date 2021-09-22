Wednesday Evening Forecast: Colder start Thursday, gradual warm-up this weekend

THIS EVENING: Clear and cool. Temperatures fall to the 70s & 60s, even some 50s by 10 PM. Wind: North 10 to NE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clear and colder. Lows: middle to upper 40s and low 50s. Wind: North 5 to Calm.

THURSDAY: After the cold morning, more sunshine and terrific. Highs: lower to a few mid-80s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Another chilly morning with lows in the lower 50s to some upper 40s. Sunny and wonderful. Highs: middle 80s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: More sunshine and starting to warm up in the afternoon. Cool morning. Low: 60. High: 90. Wind: SE 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine continues and a slight increase in Gulf moisture. Low: 61. High: 91. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. More humid. Low: 64. High: 91. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% to 40% chance of rain. Low: 68. High: 87. Wind: SE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. Low: 70. High: 82. Wind: SE 10 mph.

