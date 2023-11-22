THANKSGIVING WILL BE RELATIVELY QUIET WITH A SMALL CHANCE OF SOME LIGHT DRIZZLE. BLACK FRIDAY LOOKS DRY. TRAVEL LOOKS GOOD WEATHERWISE THROUGH SATURDAY.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with a few clouds to south of Tyler and Longview. Low: 35. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW (THANKSGIVING DAY): Increasing clouds with a slight chance of some drizzle (especially in Deep East Texas). Chance of rain: 10%. High: 59. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Clouds will be decreasing throughout the day with some decent sunshine late. Low: 41. High: 63. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with rain chances Saturday night. Low: 42. High: 62. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early. Any leftover over rain will clear out by the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 48. High: 54. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 37. High: 53. Winds: N 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 38. High: 55. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 40. High: 59. Winds: E 5-10 MPH