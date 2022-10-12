TONIGHT: A few storms are possible prior to midnight with decreasing clouds with a front moving through. Low: 61. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and cooler. High: 86. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 54. High: 87. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 64. High: 90. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a front moving through the area. This front will trigger a few showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 66. High: 80. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 61. High: 73. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: A few leftover clouds with a temperatures struggling to reach 70 in the afternoon. Low: 53. High: 70. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 49. High: 71. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.