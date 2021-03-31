Wednesday Evening Forecast: Cooler start April with frosty mornings

THIS EVENING: High clouds clearing out. Temperatures to the 50s and 40s. Wind: NE 10 mph decreasing to 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clear and cold. Areas of frost expected by morning. Lows: middle 30s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Much cooler to begin the month of April. Sunny. High: 64. Wind: NE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Frost likely to start the day and a light freeze possible in eastern areas. More sunshine and a warmer afternoon. Low: 35. High: 67. Wind: SE 10 mph. Clouds increase after 6 PM.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and a tad cooler. A 10% chance of rain. Low: 44. High: 65. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY (EASTER): Partly cloudy, much warmer. Low: 52. High: 73. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds and sunshine mix. Warm and more humid. Low: 55. High: 78. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning clouds to a partly sunny afternoon. Breezy and muggy. Low: 61. High: 81. Wind: South 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 20% chance of rain, otherwise mostly cloudy and very humid. Low: 64. High: 83. Wind: South 15 mph.

