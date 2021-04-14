Wednesday Evening Forecast: Cooler with more rain through late Friday

THIS EVENING: Cloudy with drizzle increasing. Temperatures to the lower 60s and into the 50s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT into THURSDAY MORNING: A 40% chance of scattered showers and isolated storms. Cooler. Lows: middle to upper 50s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Morning showers end, then cloudy to possibly mostly cloudy. Showers increase by late afternoon and evening, chance of rain at 30%. High: 68. Wind: NE, turning East 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain chances increase to a 60% chance under cloudy skies. A few storms possible. Cooler. Low: 56. High: 63. Wind: East, SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Rain ending, a 20% chance. Mainly cloudy. Low: 50. High: 62. Wind: North 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Some sunshine with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures still below normal. Low: 45. High: 66. Wind: North 10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine with clouds. Warmer. Low: 42. High: 70. Wind: East, turning SE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Clouds continue, but a tad warmer. A cold front arrives by evening. Low: 50. High: 75. Wind: South, turning North 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonal. Low: 50. High: 73. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.