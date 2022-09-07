TONIGHT: Storm chances will diminish quickly early in the night. Low: 71. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and with a slight chance of an isolated shower in Deep East Texas (20%). High: 91. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and rather warm in the afternoon. Low: 69. High: 92. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or two for our eastern counties. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 68. High: 91. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 69. High: 93. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 68. High: 90. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and remaining warm. Low: 68. High: 91. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warm. Low: 70. High: 92. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.