Wednesday Evening Forecast: Fall weather returns to end the week

THIS EVENING: Mainly clear sky, but clouds increasing after 8 PM for central and northern areas. The cold front starts to move in for NW counties after 8 PM. A few sprinkles are possible. Temperatures to the 60s, some 50s northern areas.

OVERNIGHT: A 20% to 30% chance of rain with a cold front, mainly across Deep East Texas. We do not expect much rain, but behind the front temperatures fall. Morning lows by Thursday from the 40s north to lower 50s south. Wind: Southwest, turning North 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Early AM rain ending before 5 AM. Clearing clouds by mid-morning, breezy, and cooler. Highs: lower 60s, a few 50s for northern counties. Wind: NE 15-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Patchy frost and a light freeze to begin the day. Mostly sunny and milder. Lows: middle to lower 30s. High: 64. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 45. High: 72. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds and warm. Low: 60. High: 74. A 30% chance of rain for the afternoon and evening. Wind: SW 10 mph, turning North 10 mph.

MONDAY: Cooler with decreasing clouds. Low: 50. High: 67. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: More sunshine. Milder day. Low: 42. High: 71. Wind: SE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Breezy with a partly cloudy sky. Low: 48. High: 75. Wind: South 15 mph.

