Wednesday Evening Forecast: Feeling more humid, some relief this weekend

THIS EVENING: Mainly clear and humid. Temperatures to the 80s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds increasing closer to sunrise. Lows: middle 70s. Wind: South to SW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: AM clouds to a partly cloudy afternoon. Lighter wind and feeling hotter. High: 96. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, staying hot and muggy. A 10% rain chance for the afternoon and evening. Low: 76. High: 95. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: More clouds with a 20% chance of rain and storms for the afternoon and evening. Low: 75. High: 94. Wind: East 5 mph. The rain chances increase to 30% Saturday night into Sunday morning.

SUNDAY: More clouds. A 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 74. High: 92. Wind: NE 5 mph.

MONDAY: More rain and storms and muggy, chances at 40%. Low: 72. High: 90. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Additional showers and a few storms, a 30% chance. Low: 73. High: 89. Wind: SE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds continue and warmer. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 74. High: 92. Wind: South 5 mph.

