TONIGHT: Freezing rain will continue to transition to rain from East to West. Chance of rain: 100%. Low: 32. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with widespread rain. This will be heavy at times. Chance of rain: 100%. High: 37. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 30. High: 52. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a little warmer. Low: 29. High: 58. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 41. High: 66. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and slightly warmer. Low: 46. High: 69. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a few showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 54. High: 67. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and a little cooler. Low: 56. High: 64. Winds: E 10 MPH.