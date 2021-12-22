Wednesday Evening Forecast: Getting warmer as we approach Christmas

THIS EVENING: Clear skies with temperatures falling from the 60s into the 50s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a few more clouds by daybreak. Lows in the upper-40s to low-50s. Wind: S 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the mid-70s. Wind: SSW 15 mph.

FRIDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine with breezy conditions. Low: 61. High: 78. Wind: SW 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

CHRISTMAS (SATURDAY): Partly cloudy and very warm. Low: 63. High: 81. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine with increasing humidity. Low: 62. High: 80. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 10% chance of a shower. Low: 65. High: 77. Wind: SSW 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 66. High: 75. Wind: SW 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers as a cold front approaches our area. Low: 65. High: 71. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.