THIS EVENING: Cloudy with isolated showers, chances at 20% to 30%. Temperatures to the 60s. Wind: Southeast 20 mph.

OVERNIGHT WEDNESDAY into THURSDAY MORNING: A 30% to 40% chance of rain and isolated storms after 12 AM, increasing after 4 AM. Lows: lower to middle 60. Wind: SE, turning SW 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Morning showers and storms through 12 AM. The morning timeframe features the best chance (although low) for a few strong or severe storms. Windy & turning colder in the afternoon. Highs: middle 60s to lower 70s, but then dropping into the 50s and 40s during the afternoon. Wind: West, turning NW 20 mph. Gusts 30 mph.

FRIDAY: Clouds clear with sunshine. Cooler. Low: 28. High: 53. Wind: North 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine and cool. Low: 30. High: 64. Wind: East, Southeast 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine to start with clouds increasing for the afternoon and evening. A 20% to 30% chance of rain by evening and overnight, mainly in Deep East Texas. Low: 37. High: 67. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers, a 30% chance. Low: 56. High: 71. Wind: South 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Muggy and mostly cloudy. A 30% chance of rain. Low: 62. High: 74. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Continued scattered showers, a 30% chance. Low: 58. High: 70. Wind: South, turning NW 15 mph late day.

