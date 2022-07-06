TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies until daybreak when we may see more clouds. Low: 77. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of pop-up showers in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 10%. High: 100. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a pop-up shower possible in the afternoon. It’s going to be hot too. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 78. High: 101. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. A pop-up shower is possible. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 79. High: 102. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot again. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 78. High: 103. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 102. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or two late. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 77. High: 100. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a couple of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 99. Winds: S 10 MPH