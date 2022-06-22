TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds and muggy. Low: 76. Winds: S 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower in the afternoon. Otherwise, hot and humid. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 99. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 102. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 103. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 77. High: 101. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or two. Temperatures will trend cooler. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. High: 93. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, humid, and a chance of an afternoon shower. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 70. High: 95. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 72. High: 96. Winds: NE 10 MPH.