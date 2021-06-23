Wednesday Evening Forecast: Heat intensifies to end the week

THIS EVENING: Isolated shower or a storm in southern areas (south of HWY 84), otherwise clearing clouds and humid. Temperatures in the 80s to some 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Some clouds returning by daybreak. Muggy. Lows: middle to lower 70s. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. Very humid. High: 94. Feels like temperatures in the 100° – 107° range. Wind: South-Southwest 10 mph. Isolated PM shower in southern counties, 10% chance.

FRIDAY: Clouds early to partly cloudy by the afternoon. Another isolated shower possible in southern areas. Hot. Low: 76. High: 95. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 10% – 20% chance of rain or a storm. Otherwise, partly cloudy and humid. Low: 76. High: 93. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers possible in the afternoon, a 30% chance. Low: 75. High: 90. Wind; South 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Scattered storms look to increase, a 30% to 40% chance. Low: 72. High: 87. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: T-storm chances continue, a 40% chance. Low: 72. High: 85. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Rain chances at 30%, but warmer. Low: 73. High: 89. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

