Wednesday Evening Forecast: Heat intensifies to end the week

THIS EVENING: Isolated shower or a storm in southern areas (south of HWY 84), otherwise clearing clouds and humid. Temperatures in the 80s to some 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Some clouds returning by daybreak. Muggy. Lows: middle to lower 70s. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. Very humid. High: 94. Feels like temperatures in the 100° – 107° range. Wind: South-Southwest 10 mph. Isolated PM shower in southern counties, 10% chance.

FRIDAY: Clouds early to partly cloudy by the afternoon. Another isolated shower possible in southern areas. Hot. Low: 76. High: 95. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 10% – 20% chance of rain or a storm. Otherwise, partly cloudy and humid. Low: 76. High: 93. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers possible in the afternoon, a 30% chance. Low: 75. High: 90. Wind; South 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Scattered storms look to increase, a 30% to 40% chance. Low: 72. High: 87. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: T-storm chances continue, a 40% chance. Low: 72. High: 85. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Rain chances at 30%, but warmer. Low: 73. High: 89. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

Take a moment to download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.