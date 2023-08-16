TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and mild. Low: 69. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and much hotter. High: 105. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 77. High: 107. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 106. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 79. High: 105. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and very hot. Low: 80. High: 105. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and very hot. Low: 79. High: 103. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 102. Winds: SE 10 MPH.