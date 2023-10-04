TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies along with heavy thunderstorms. Some storm will produce enough rainfall to pose a flash flood threat. Some storms may produce 60 mph winds and quarter size hail. Total rainfall will range from 1″-4″. Chance of rain: 100%. Low: 70. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Storms will continue in the morning but will begin to taper off in the afternoon as a cold front approaches. Chance of rain: 80%. High: 77. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies along with mild conditions in the afternoon. Low: 67. High: 81. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and mild. Low: 56. High: 71. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Low: 50. High: 75. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 59. High: 82. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 63. High: 83. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.