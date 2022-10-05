TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Low: 57. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 90. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: A few clouds as a front moves through the area. We won’t really feel the cooler air until Saturday. Low: 62. High: 88. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and trending a little cooler as the front begins to bring the cool air in from the north. Low: 60. High: 83. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 56. High: 85. Winds: E 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 57. High: 86. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 59. High: 88. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 63. High: 89. Winds: S 10 MPH.