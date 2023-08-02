TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and warm. Low: 80. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and very hot. High: 106. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and very hot. Low: 81. High: 104. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a slight rain chance to the north late in the day. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 80. High: 104. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot, again. Low: 81. High: 103. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm or two late. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 80. High: 101. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: A few scattered showers and thunderstorms around while remaining hot and humid. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 77. High: 99. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm or two in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 77. High: 98. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.