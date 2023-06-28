THIS EVENING: Mostly clear with temperatures dropping from the 90s into the 80s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper-70s. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper-90s to low-100s. Winds: S 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 78. High: 98. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 79. High: 97. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 79. High: 96. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 79. High: 95. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

FOURTH OF JULY: A mix of clouds and sun with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 78. High: 96. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 78. High: 95. Wind: S 10-15 mph.