THIS EVENING: Mainly clear and warm. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Breezy. Wind: South 15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: A few clouds return by morning. Staying humid and breezy. Lows: lower 70s. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Staying hot and breezy. Clouds to sunshine. High: 94. Wind: South 15-20 mph.

Records for Thursday, May 19:

Tyler: 94, 2020

Longview: 99, 1937

Lufkin: 96, 1933

FRIDAY: A 30% chance of storms in the afternoon and evening, especially west of HWY 69. Some storms could be severe. Low: 74. High: 94. Wind: South 15 mph.

Records for Friday, May 20:

Tyler: 94, 1921

Longview: 95, 1933

Lufkin: 95, 1933

SATURDAY: Storms increase after 3 PM. Chance of rain at 40%. Some storms could be gusty or severe, wind gusts/hail threat. Highs: upper 80s to lower 90s. Wind: South 15 mph, turning North overnight.

SUNDAY: A 20% chance of rain for the morning hours. Cooler and mostly cloudy. Low: 63. High: 78. Wind: NE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds remain and a 20% to 30% chance of rain. Low: 60. High: 82. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Storms possible and some heavy rain. Chances at 40%. Low: 67. High: 80. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 20% chance of rain. Warmer. Low: 70. High: 82. Wind: South 5 mph.

